Grab driver Hyron Henry Roscom denies the grave threat complaint filed by a security guard but admits he has a pellet gun – a caliber .38 revolver replica

Published 10:46 AM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A Grab driver was arrested on Monday, April 1, after he allegedly pointed a “gun” at a security guard in Makati.

Major Gideon Ines Jr, Makati police investigation chief, identified the suspect as 31-year-old Grab driver Hyron Henry Roscom, who faced a grave threat complaint.

According to a police report, Roscom pointed a "gun" at security guard Genonevo Azarcon Jr along J.P. Rizal Avenue in Barangay Olympia, Makati, at around 2 am on April 1. This apparently happened before Roscom went inside a bar.

Acting on the complaint of Azarcon, village watchmen arrested Roscom as soon as he got out of the bar.

Roscom denied he pointed a gun at Azarcon and said he was shocked when he got arrested. He admitted, however, that he had a pellet gun in his car – a caliber .38 revolver replica – which was seized by police.

Ines said that police would retrieve the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the bar to verify the claim of the driver.

Roscom is currently under police custody.

Rappler asked Grab Philippines for comment on the matter, and it said it would issue a statement later in the day, – Rappler.com