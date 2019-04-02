The police chiefs of Canlaon City, and the municipalities of Manjuyod and Santa Catalina have also been relieved as a probe begins

Published 12:11 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The police chiefs of Negros Oriental and the towns of Santa Catalina, Manjuyod, and Canlaon City have been sacked by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde, the PNP announced on Tuesday, April 2.

They are:

Colonel Raul Tacaca - Negros Oriental police chief

Lieutenant Colonel Patricio Degay - Canlaon City police chief

Lieutenant Roy Mamaradlo - Manjuyod police chief

Captain Michael Rubia - Santa Catalina police chief

This is to allow for an impartial investigation into police operations on Saturday, March 30, that killed 14 people.

More to follow. – Rappler.com