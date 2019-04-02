Negros Oriental police chief, 3 others sacked after killing of 14
MANILA, Philippines – The police chiefs of Negros Oriental and the towns of Santa Catalina, Manjuyod, and Canlaon City have been sacked by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde, the PNP announced on Tuesday, April 2.
They are:
- Colonel Raul Tacaca - Negros Oriental police chief
- Lieutenant Colonel Patricio Degay - Canlaon City police chief
- Lieutenant Roy Mamaradlo - Manjuyod police chief
- Captain Michael Rubia - Santa Catalina police chief
This is to allow for an impartial investigation into police operations on Saturday, March 30, that killed 14 people.
More to follow. – Rappler.com