The Light Rail Manila Corporation removes the ban on bottled water and drinks inside the Light Rail Transit Line 1 stations effective April 2

Published 2:15 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – More than a month after other railway lines resumed regular operations, Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) operator announced it has lifted its ban on liquids too.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 2, the Light Rail Manila Corporation anounced it had lifted its ban on bottled water and drinks inside the train station.

Train management earlier imposed the ban as part of increased security measures.

The police and the military had been on heightened alert following the bombing of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu, on January 27. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the twin blasts. (READ: What we know so far: Jolo Cathedral bombing)

The incident prompted the railway management to ban liquids, as some materials for bombs are in liquid form.

In February, both Light Rail Transit Line 2 and the Metro Rail Transit lifted the ban. – Rappler.com