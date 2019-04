The free ride is also valid for one companion

Published 2:38 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) will give free rides to Filipino war veterans from April 5 to 11, to mark Philippine Veterans Week.

War veterans can take free rides on LRT2 from 4:30 am to 11 pm. The free ride is also valid for one companion.

According to LRT2 operator Light Rail Transit Authority, veterans only need to show their ID from the Philippine Veterans Office. – Aika Rey/Rappler.com