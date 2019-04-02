Patrolman Jose Nipahoy Heppog dies after crashing into a tricycle. His passenger, Jesslee Pugong Tuguinay, meanwhile suffers head injuries.

Published 8:15 PM, April 02, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – A police officer died after bumping his motorcycle into a tricycle driven by a retired police officer Sunday evening, March 31, at Lawig, Lamut, Ifugao.

Patrolman Jose Nipahoy Heppog, 27, was driving his Kawaki Rouser with Philippine National Police Academy Cadet 3rd Class Jesslee Pugong Tuguinay at his back along the provincial road at about 6 pm Sunday when he hit the tricycle of Henry Dulin, who turned left into his house in Barangay Lawig.

Heppog, whose bike was totalled by the collision, was dead on arrival at the Panopdopan District Hospital, while Tuguinay suffered head injuries.

Dulin injured his right shoulder while his passenger Duff Dulnuan suffered injuries on his back. Both are confined at the Veteran’s Regional Hospital in Nueva Vizcaya.

Almost at the same time, another police officer riding a motorcycle was hit by a Mitsubishi Delica van, this time at Lower Magsaysay Boulevard In Baguio.

Police Colonel Eliseo Tanding, 52, however, was able to get out of his Kawasaki Versys when it hit the pavement. The van driver, farmer Peter Sherwin, was brought to the hospital for alcoholic breath testing and he failed. – Rappler.com