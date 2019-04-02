Police Corporal Marlon Casil is killed in the Tadian encounter

Published 9:42 PM, April 02, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – A continuing encounter between government forces and the New People’s Army in Tadian, Mountain Province has so far resulted in the death of one police officer and injuries for at least 7 other policemen on Tuesday, April 2.

The incident reportedly started in Sitio Malupa in Cabunagan, Tadian near Bauko where the fight began a few days ago.

According to PNP Cordillera spokesperson Police Major Carolina Lacuata; Police Corporal Marlon Casil was killed in the Tadian encounter.

The following were wounded:

Police Corporal Marcelo Bayeng

Police Corporal John Calcalicong

Police Corporal Clifford Gama

Police Corporal Ramadick Meloy

PSgt. Salvador Afallatiw

PSgt. Alphedes Alvaro

Patrolman Erwin Calixto.

They were said to have encountered improvised explosive devices (IED) set by the NPA along their way. Members of the 54th Infantry Battalion joined the police in pursuing the NPA guerrillas.

Last Friday, March 29, the police and the NPA had an encounter at Mt. Kapuwaw in Bagnen, Bauko town also in the Mountain Province. That encounter resulted in the death of Patrolman Wilfredo Padawil and the wounding of PCpl. Erpeel Lapniten. – Rappler.com