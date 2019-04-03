The Rappler CEO and executive editor pleads not guilty to 4 tax-related charges in her arraignment at the Court of Tax Appeals

Published 10:15 AM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa pleaded not guilty to 4 tax-related charges in her arraignment at the Court of Tax Appeals on Wednesday, April 3.

Her 4 cases at the CTA involve the Philippine Depositary Receipts of Rappler Holdings, which it issued to foreign investor Omidyar Network. The Department of Justice said this constituted taxable income that Rappler did not declare.

Ressa is facing one count of tax evasion and 3 counts of alleged violation of Section 255 of the Tax Code or failure to supply correct information in the Income Tax Return (ITR) for 2015, and Value Added Tax (VAT) returns for the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2015.

Rappler has maintained that PDRs are legal financial instruments that have been resorted to by other media and do not constitute foreign ownership or control.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had questioned Omidyar's PDRs, saying it violated the constitutional restrictions on ownership of Philippine media, and used it as basis for ordering the revocation of Rappler's license in January 2018.

Rappler questioned the SEC's order before the Court of Appeals (CA), which has ruled twice that the commission should reevaluate its order given Omidyar's donation of its shares to Rappler's managers. (READ: Omidyar donates PDRs to Filipino managers) – Rappler.com