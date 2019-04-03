Police believe the blast came from an improvised explosive device

Published 4:44 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – At least 6 people were injured in an explosion that hit a restaurant in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, on Wednesday, April 3.

Soccsksargen police regional director Brigadier General Eliseo Rasco told Rappler that the explosion occurred inside Carlito's Chicken along the National Highway in Barangay Kalawag 2.

Of the injured, 3 were brought to the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, 2 were rushed to the Isulan Doctors Specialist Center, and 1 was brought to the St Louis Hospital.

Police, who are currently inspecting the scene, believe the blast came from an improvised explosive device.

More to follow. – Rappler.com