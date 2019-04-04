Police say the victims were eating in a restaurant at the Seda Hotel in the Nuvali area in Sta Rosa, when men posing as authorities served them a fake arrest warrant to trick them into going with them

Published 9:46 AM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two men were abducted in a hotel in the upscale Nuvali development area in Sta Rosa City in Laguna on Wednesday night, April 3.

According to the police report, Allan Lumbres Fajardo and Ricky Atienza were kidnapped inside the Misto restaurant at the Seda Nuvali hotel at around 7:50 pm on Wednesday.

"Victims were inside Misto Restaurant when a group of unidentified suspects entered and forcibly abducted the two victims," the police report said.

The victims were brought to a white van which headed to an "unknown direction," it added.

In a phone interview, Laguna police chief Colonel Eleazar Matta said there was initial information that the two were abducted by suspects who posed as "authorities" and served a fake arrest warrant in order to trick the victims into coming with them.

Citing Sta Rosa cops, Matta added that the two had received threats to their lives before the incident.

Cops were still piecing together details from the crime and the victims' background before disclosing a possible motive. – Rappler.com