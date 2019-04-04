IN PHOTOS: Manila police hold security drills for Holy Week
Cops simulate bombing and shooting incidents around churches in preparation for Holy Week
Published 2:30 PM, April 04, 2019
Updated 2:30 PM, April 04, 2019
'CASUALTIES.' People pretending to be victims lie on the pavement after a simulated blast. All photos by Lito Borras/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – To ensure the safety of the public during Holy Week, the Manila Police District (MPD) conducted simulations of bombing and shooting incidents at churches in Intramuros, Manila, on Thursday, April 4.
The hour-long exercises involved a "bomb detonation" in front of the Manila Cathedral, where several churchgoers were "injured," as well as a "shooting spree" by a "lone gunman" at the San Agustin Church.
Members of the MPD's Special Weapons and Tactics Team, as well as the Manila Fire District, participated in the security drills.
CORDONED. A SWAT member secures the perimeter as firemen put out a 'fire' caused by a 'bomb explosion.'
SEARCH. A bomb disposal agent looks for other 'bombs' around 'injured churchgoers' at a 'blast site.'
ACTIVE SHOOTER. A cop positions himself behind a 'shooter' at the San Agustin Church parking lot.
ASSAULT. SWAT members prepare to engage the 'active shooter.'
RESCUE. Paramedics carry a 'blast victim' into a waiting ambulance.
SUPERVISING COP. National Capital Region Police Office chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar arrives during the drills.
– Rappler.com