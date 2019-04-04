Cops simulate bombing and shooting incidents around churches in preparation for Holy Week

Published 2:30 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – To ensure the safety of the public during Holy Week, the Manila Police District (MPD) conducted simulations of bombing and shooting incidents at churches in Intramuros, Manila, on Thursday, April 4.

The hour-long exercises involved a "bomb detonation" in front of the Manila Cathedral, where several churchgoers were "injured," as well as a "shooting spree" by a "lone gunman" at the San Agustin Church.

Members of the MPD's Special Weapons and Tactics Team, as well as the Manila Fire District, participated in the security drills.

– Rappler.com