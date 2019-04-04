'Hindi naman sila seeking public office,' says President Rodrigo Duterte, adding that this does not mean celebrities won't get arrested for involvement in narcotics

Published 9:56 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte will not be publicly naming celebrities and other private persons involved in illegal drugs, he announced on Thursday, April 4.

"Yung listahan ng mga adik or drug users or traffickers, yung mga artista, yung mga ibang tao, hindi ko bitawan 'yan," he told a gathering of prosecutors in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

(The list of addicts, drug users, traffickers, the celebrities and other people, I won't release that.)

In an interview with media after his speech, Duterte clarified that the non-release of the celebrity list does not mean celebrities won't have cases filed against them. It doesn't exempt them from arrest.

The Chief Executive explained that he publicized the names of 46 alleged "narco politicians" because they hold public office and may have influence over the upcoming May elections.

"Alam niyo kung bakit, hindi naman sila seeking public office. But those who are seeking public office and will someday win and hold power, 'yan ang problema," said Duterte.

(You know why, because they are not seeking public office. But those who are seeking public office and will someday win and hold power, 'yan ang problema.)

Though the administration refers to the 46 as narcopoliticians, they have so far only been filed administrative complaints to do with misconduct, and not criminal complaints linked to illegal drugs.

Duterte said he felt "morally, legally bound" to inform Filipinos who among their elected government officials are into narcotics.

"If they still vote for you, fine, this is still a democracy. But the people ought to know and that is my solemn oath to inform the public," he said. – Rappler.com