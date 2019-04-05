The President, a former prosecutor himself, vows to 'do everything' to protect prosecutors. So far, 11 prosecutors have been killed under the Duterte administration.

Published 11:04 AM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is in favor of arming prosecutors given the security threats they face in their line of work.

“Options, all, are on the table. Anong gusto ninyong? Baril? Oo (What do you want? A gun? Yes). I will allow it,” he said on Thursday, April 4, during the annual convention of the Prosecutors’ League of the Philippines in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

He even had suggestions on what firearm prosecutors should be given. He recommended a Glock 19 pistol because it supposedly does not jam.

Duterte, a former prosecutor, condemned the killings of prosecutors and vowed to "do everything" to protect prosecutors, as long as they were doing their jobs honestly.

“Kung kaso lang na sa trabaho ninyo (If it's related to your work), I will do everything to protect you," he said.

The President called on the Prosecutors’ League of the Philippines to work with the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies on how to better protect prosecutors and their families.

So far, 11 prosecutors have been killed under the Duterte administration. (READ: LIST: Judges, prosecutors, lawyers killed under Duterte gov't)

They are:

Former Cebu City assistant prosecutor Mary Ann Castro

Former assistant city prosecutor Salvador Solima

Assistant special prosecutor for Office of Ombudsman Madonna Joy Ednaco Tanyag

Retired prosecutor Geronimo Marabe Jr

Quezon City deputy city prosecutor and chief inquest Rogelio Velasco

Quezon assistant provincial prosecutor Reymund Luna

Former prosecutor and barangay chairperson Pablito Gahol

Assistant prosecutor Maria Ronatay

Caloocan assistant prosecutor Diosdado Azarcon

Quezon City prosecutor Noel Mingoa

Prosecutor Rolando Acido

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra had previously voiced his support for arming prosecutors for "self-defense." Senate President Vicente Sotto III shared his sentiment.

Guevarra had also agreed with the need to provide bulletproof vests and bulletproof cars to prosecutors but said his department had money for it. – Rappler.com