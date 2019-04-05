The CDC issues a public apology over what it called a 'misunderstanding' between the top cop's son and members of the state corporation's public safety division

Published 1:58 PM, April 05, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The state-owned Clark Development Corporation has issued a public apology to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde and his son over an incident involving the latter and the head of CDC's public safety division.

The CDC issued the apology in a statement sent to media around noontime on Friday, April 5 – 3 days after what it called a "misunderstanding" between retired Police Brigadier General Romeo Ver and Albayalde's 21-year-old son, Kevin, in Clark Freeport.

“The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) would like to issue this public apology to PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde and his son for the inconvenience and embarrassment that arose in an incident inside Clark,” said the CDC, which manages the Clark Freeport Zone here.

It said it had “already taken swift and decisive measures to address the incident” and to ensure that it would not happened again, but did not elaborate.

On April 2, Kevin and his two bodyguards, Police Master Sergeant Johnny Belinan and Police Corporal Jeffrey Ebreo, reportedly parked their car along the no-parking portion of the Parade Ground in Clark. The young Albayalde alighted from the car to jog and to bike around the area.

CDC public safety officers arrived and accosted the 3 men for illegal parking and brought them to the nearby public safety division office where a traffic violation ticket was issued to them.

At the office, Ver allegedly hurled invectives at Albayalde, whom he reportedly mistook for a Chinese. When Albayalde finally introduced himself as the son of the PNP chief, Ver reportedly got even angrier that a foreigner was using the name of the PNP chief to evade legal responsibility.

Ver was a former executive officer of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence.

On Thursday, April 4, the CDC relieved Ver of his post as public safety division manager and appointed his assistant, Robin Cenzon, as the officer-in-charge.

Ver and several other CDC public safety officers were charged with slander by deed under Article 359 of the Revised Penal Code, grave coercion, unjust vexation, and direct assault upon an agent or a person in authority before the office of Associate Provincial Prosecutor Leila Navarrete-Angulo in Mabalacat City here.

The CDC on Friday said the incident was an “isolated” case and assured the public that it has been implementing prescribed standards and procedures in the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations inside Clark. – Rappler.com