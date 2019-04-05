'Hindi puwedeng dahil nag-alburoto ka, parang tatakutin iyong taumbayan sa isang paraan na hindi constitutional,' says Vice President Leni Robredo

Published 5:39 PM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said on Friday, April 5, that President Rodrigo Duterte's threat to declare a revolutionary government was an “irresponsible” response to criticism of his policies.

“Hindi puwedeng dahil parang nag-alburoto ka, parang tatakutin iyong taumbayan sa isang paraan na hindi constitutional (You can’t just threaten the citizenry with unconstitutional means just because you’re peeved),” Robredo told reporters in an ambush interview on Friday, April 5, when asked about Duterte's statement.

“Tingin ko hindi ito responsable na response dahil kami, pagpasok namin sa ganitong trabaho, pagsumpa namin na aayusin namin iyong aming mandato, kabahagi na nito iyong kahirapan. Dapat handa kaming harapin iyong lahat na kahirapan,” she added.

(I think this is an irresponsible respose, because when we entered this kind of job, we took an oath to do our mandate well, and part of this are the difficulties. We should be ready to face any obstacle.)

Facing lawyers gathered for the annual convention of the Prosecutor’s League of the Philippines on Thursday, April 4, Duterte threatened to suspend the writ of habeas corpus and arrest "all" of his critics after lawmakers urged caution on the President’s order to review all government contracts.

Duterte then warned he would declare a "revolutionary war" if pushed to a corner, then later threatened establish a revolutionary government.

Robredo had said in previous statements that she did not favor a revolutionary government, and reiterated her stand on Friday.

“Iyong pagdeklara ng Pangulo ng revolutionary government, medyo nagulat ako dahil abogado siya, at alam niya na labag ito sa Konstitusyon.... Kapag nagdeklara siya ng revolutionary government, ang gusto ba nito sabihin inaabandona niya iyong kaniyang pinanumpaan?” asked Robredo, who is also a lawyer like Duterte.

(I was a bit surprised when the President threatened to declare a revolutionary government because he’s a lawyer, and he should know this is against the Constitution... If he declares a revolutionarg government, does he mean to say he is abandoning his oath?)

Her election lawyer, Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Romulo Macalintal, said if Duterte declares a revolutionary government, Robredo would become the president of the duly constituted government in the Philippines.

Responding to questions, the Vice President said she was ready should such a scenario happen.

“Iyong lahat naman na kumakandidato na pangalawang pangulo, dapat ready na, ready sa ganiyang eventuality, kasi iyon naman iyong mandato ng opisina (All candidates for vice president should be ready for that eventuality, because that is the mandate of the office),” said Robredo. – Rappler.com