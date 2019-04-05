The Office of Civil Defense in the Cordillera Administrative Region cancels the scheduled opening upon the recommendation of local authorities for safety reasons

Published 7:34 PM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense in the Cordillera Administrative Region (OCD-CAR) has cancelled the scheduled opening of Kennon Road to private vehicles this weekend.

Kennon Road was earlier scheduled to be opened to private vehicles during weekends until Holy Week beginning 6 pm of Friday, April 5, to 6 am of Monday, April 8, in anticipation of the tourist rush.

Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CRDRRMC) said OCD-CAR Regional Director Albert Mogol cancelled the opening of the road “upon the recommendation of the Tuba Municipal Police Station to the Task Force Kennon given the presence of falling rocks caused by the rainfall in the past few days.”

“Motorists are also advised to take safety measures when traversing other routes coming in and out of Baguio City,” the CRDRRMC said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways-CAR announced the initial plan on March 29. Under the plan, only light vehicles weighing 5 tons and below will be allowed to pass through.

Kennon Road had been closed to traffic since June 2018, after a series of landslides hit Northern Luzon, but was opened from time to time, in consideration of major events in Baguio attended by non-residents. These events include the Philippine Military Academy homecoming, and the grand parades of the Panagbenga Flower Festival. – With a report from Mau Victa/Rappler.com