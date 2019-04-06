Authorities recover 275 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 1.38 kilos

Published 3:13 PM, April 06, 2019

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Police arrested a couple who have just recently joined the illegal drug trade and recovered P9.66 worth of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Singcang-Airport in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental Friday night, April 5.

The suspects were identified as Sidney Hulleza, the target of the operation, and his partner Betty Bongay.

Authorities confiscated from them 275 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 1.38 kilos, P35,000 marked money, a weighing scale, and a blue bag.

Police Captain Marc Dado, chief of Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-6, said both suspects are newly-identified drug personalities, whom they consider as high-value targets under their watchlist. (READ: Duterte fires Bacolod police chief over alleged drug links)

He said they have been monitoring the suspects, who are alleged members of a drug syndicate in the city, for 3 months now.

The couple reportedly would get their supplies from Cebu or Manila and would distribute it to different areas in Bacolod and in Negros Occidental, Dado added. (READ: How Duterte's drug war has affected rich users)

Drug charges will be filed against the suspects, who are detained at Bacolod Police Station 8.

Both denied their involvement in the illegal drug trade. – Rappler.com