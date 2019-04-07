Ramil Abueva, councilor of Barangay Ilaya in Ronda, Cebu, sustains gunshot wounds on different parts of his body

Published 12:21 PM, April 07, 2019

CEBU, Philippines – A barangay councilor was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on Sunday, April 7, in Sitio Tab-ang, Purok Saging, Barangay Ilaya, Ronda, Cebu.

Ramil Abueva, councilor of the said barangay, sustained multiple gunshot wounds on different parts of his body. He was immediately brought to the Barili District Hospital, but was dead on arrival.

Initial investigation said Abueva was shot while he was on his way home from the market early Sunday morning.

A stray bullet also hit 25-year-old tricycle driver Magno Porgatorio, 25, who was hit on the right side of his neck.

Like Abueva, Porgatorio was also brought to the Barili District Hospital, but was then transferred to the Visayas Community Medical Center in Cebu City.

Authorities are still investigating the possible motive behind the crime. – Rappler.com