Vice President Leni Robredo says declaring a revolutionary government runs against President Rodrigo Duterte's oath to defend the Constitution

Published 4:05 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday, April 7, slammed efforts to paint her as "eager" to replace President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo said she was only responding to questions about her preparedness to assume the presidency, after Duterte again threatened to declare a "revolutionary war" and arrest all his critics.

"Hindi naman tayo iyong nagsimula ng usapin. Actually, si Pangulo ang naggawa ng isang deklarasyon at tayo ay pinapakomento lang doon," Robredo said in her weekly radio show. (We were not the first ones to raise the issue. It was actually the President who made the statement and we were just asked to comment.)

Duterte, outraged by words of caution on his order to review all government contracts, earlier threatened to suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus and arrest "all" his critics. Duterte also warned he would declare a "revolutionary war" if pushed to a corner.

Robredo said declaring a revolutionary government (RevGov) runs against Duterte's duties as President and his oath to protect and uphold the Constitution.

"Kapag nagdeklara ng RevGov, parang inaabandona iyong sinumpaang pangangalaga sa Konstitusyon natin.... Iyong writ of habeas corpus naman, iyong Konstitusyon very clear dito – mayroon lang mga circumstances kung saan puwede niyang ideklara. At wala naman iyong circumstances na iyon ngayon, kaya hindi rin puwedeng magdeklara," she said.

(If he declares a revolutionary government, it is like he is abandoning his oath to protect the 1987 Constitution.... As for the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus, our Constitution is clear, there are specific circumstances which allow it. And there are no current circumstances that warrant such suspension.)

Election lawyer and senatorial candidate Romulo Macalintal, who also serves as Robredo's counsel, earlier said Robredo would replace Duterte if he declares a revolutionary government.

"Once President Duterte declares a revolutionary government, he ceases to be President having divested himself of the presidency. Such act will pave the way for Vice President Leni Robredo to take over the vacant position of President and assume the functions and the Office of the President," Macalintal said in a statement.

Robredo also weighed in on the comparison between Duterte's remarks and former president Corazon Aquino's declaration of a revolutionary government in 1986.

Robredo said the two are different, as Aquino's action was meant to reestablish a democratic government following the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution that toppled the Marcos dictatorship. – Rappler.com