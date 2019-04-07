The Department of Public Works and Highways opens two pumping stations in the barangays of Wawang Pulo and Coloong in Valenzuela City

Published 5:45 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The government expects two new pumping stations in Valenzuela City to ease flooding in low-lying areas.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) inaugurated the pumping stations in the barangays of Wawang Pulo and Coloong on Saturday, April 6.

The DPWH said the pumping stations cost P1.02 billion and are among the priority projects for the Valenzuela-Obando-Meycauayan area's drainage system.

"We implemented these projects to help in draining major areas of Valenzuela City to the Meycauayan River, easing the [damage] caused by frequent flooding that the residents have long been suffering from," Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said.

According to the DPWH, the pumping stations include:

6 submersible axial flow propeller pumps (4 sets for Wawang Pulo and 2 sets for Coloong), with a capacity of 3.5 cubic meters per pump

generator sets

flood gates

conveyors

stop logs

gantry cranes

a diesel storage tank for each, with a capacity of 20,000 liters

The DPWH added that the pumping stations have "primary and secondary trash rakes" to block garbage.

Low-lying areas in Valenzuela City and other parts of Metro Manila are prone to floods during the rainy season. – Rappler.com