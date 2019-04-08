Police suspect the bricks to contain cocaine, which could be worth P212 million

Published 2:58 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Some 40 bricks of what police believe to be cocaine floated off the shores of Surigao del Norte on Sunday, April 7.

According to the police report, fishermen found the tape-wrapped bricks floating on the shores of Burgos town at around 4 pm, prompting them to reach out to police.

The bricks bore the label "3B Bugatti," similar to cocaine bricks earlier found in Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and other provinces in the country's eastern seaboard. (READ: A week's haul: P472.6-M cocaine bricks found on Philippine shores)

Each brick weighed about one kilogram, police said. They were turned over to the police crime lab and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for testing. If these test positive for cocaine, the batch would be worth P212 million.

With the new case, police called on the public to call cops immediately as soon as they spot any suspicious floating items near the shore. – Rappler.com