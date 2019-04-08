The Philippine Coast Guard is on heightened alert status in preparation for Holy Week

Published 5:50 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) held a send-off ceremony for its vessels and Deployable Response Groups (DRGs) on Monday, April 8, as part of its efforts to intensify security in all ports and ferry terminals, and ensure the safety of seagoing passengers during Holy Week.

Members of the Special Operations Group, K9 units, medical services, and other units of the agency were deployed following a heightened alert status directive from PCG commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino.

"We make sure that our pre-departure inspection teams would ensure that the ship capacity is within authorized limit. Our men are there to make sure that there is no overloading," Hermogino said.

The DRGs are set to secure major ports in Manila and Batangas, as well as the Manila Bay coast. The PCG will also closely monitor famous tourism destinations such as Palawan, Boracay Island, Cebu, and Bohol.

Hermogino said the PCG also has emergency response teams in case of maritime incidents. Still, he urged the public to "practice patience," warning them against riding "colorum" or unregistered boats as well as overloaded boats.

Holy Week in 2019 runs from April 14 to 21.

– Rappler.com