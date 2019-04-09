The Vice President is attending the 77th commemoration of the Araw ng Kagitingan at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan

Published 8:19 AM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo hopes Filipinos will strive to be as brave as their forefathers who fought colonizers and abusive regimes in the past.

This was the Vice President’s message on Monday, April 8, a day ahead of the Philippines’ commemoration of the Fall of Bataan, also known as the “Araw ng Kagitingan” or Day of Valor, on Tuesday, April 9.

“Sa kasaysayan, paulit-ulit nang napatunayan ng Pinoy ang paninindigan para sa bayan – laban man sa mananakop o mapang-abusong rehimen. Ang Pilipinas ay duyan ng magigiting, at dapat araw-araw natin iyang isabuhay. Mabuhay ang katapangan ng Pilipino!” tweeted Robredo, who also used the Philippine flag emoji.

(In our history, the Filipino has always stood up for the countryy – whether it be against invaders or abusive regimes. The Philippines is the cradle of the valiant, and we must live up to that every day. Long live the bravery of Filipinos!)

The Vice President will be attending the 77th Commemoration of the Day of Valor at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan at 9 am on Tuesday.

The Day of Valor marks the country’s annual commemoration of the Fall of Bataan on April 9, 1942, when Filipino and American soldiers finally surrendered after fighting invading Japanese forces during World War II for 3 months. (READ: FAST FACTS: Araw ng Kagitingan)

This is also the day when Filipinos remember the Bataan Death March, where exhausted Filipino and American prisoners of war were forced by their Japanese captors to march from Bataan to San Fernando, Pampanga.

Of the 78,000 Filipino and American troops who surrendered, 5,000 to 10,000 Filipino soldiers and around 650 American soldiers died along the way. – Rappler.com