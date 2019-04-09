The Russian Navy welcomes Filipinos with a free tour aboard two of their warships at the Port of Manila

Published 8:03 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Russians welcomed Filipinos aboard their warships on Tuesday, April 9, when the country was observing its Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan).

The Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet docked destroyer ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov at the Port of Manila for an "Open Doors Day" as part of their 5-day goodwill visit to the Philippines. (READ: 3 Russian warships dock in Manila amid Balikatan)

From 1 pm to 4 pm, Russian officers welcomed Filipinos to their ships with a free tour of their flight deck. By groups of 20, Filipinos were brought aboard the ships.

As both ships were built to battle submarines, they are equipped with high-tech turrets, guns, and missiles. Each ship also has two helicopters for surveillance at sea.

But on Tuesday, the imposing vessels were turned into lively photo spots for curious Filipinos.

Russian crew members stood ready to explain the capacity of their equipment, and that they have come from Vladivostok in Russia for their visit.

One of the ships' helicopters was even left outside for display, its pilot seats open to Filipinos to pose for photos.

More of these Open Days are expected to be organized by the Russian Navy, as the Philippines has pursued warmer ties with Russia in its bid for an independent foreign policy. (READ: Duterte admin 'independent' from US, 'bullied' by China?)

Here are photos from the tour:

– Rappler.com