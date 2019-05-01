The number of Bar candidates who registered for 2018 is the highest in recent years

Published 12:16 PM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The results of the 2018 Bar Examinations will be released on May 3, the Supreme Court announced on Wednesday, May 1.

The SC will hold a special en banc session on Friday, May 3, in Padre Faura in Manila for the release of the results.

"The results of the 2018 Bar Examinations held at the University of Santo Tomas on November 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2018 will be released on May 3, 2019, Friday, after approval by the Supreme Court En Bancin a special session," the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

As per usual, the Bar Chairman, Associate Justice Mariano C. Del Castillo, will make an announcement at the SC grounds afterwhich a LED screen will flash the names of passers.

A total of 8,155 candidates took the Bar exams in November 2018, the highest number of Bar candidates in recent years according to the SC.

There were originally 8,701 registered Bar takers but only 8,155 finished what is said to be the hardest licensure exams in the country. (WATCH: 'Anak, pasado ka!' and other victorious 2017 Bar moments)

For the 2017 Bar Examinations, only 25.55% passed. It was a dramatic drop from the 59.06% passing rate in 2016 attributed by law schools to the "reasonable" Bar chairman then, retired Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco. – Rappler.com