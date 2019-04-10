This also means that effectively there is no TRO, for now, against the loan agreement

Published 12:48 PM, April 10, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) en banc on Wednesday, April 10, ordered the government to answer a petition filed by opposition lawmakers to stop the Duterte administration’s controversial loan agreement with China for the P3.69-billion Chico River pump irrigation project.

A Court source confirmed to Rappler that the en banc decided to order the comment Wednesday morning, after its session.

Opposition lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc filed on April 4 a petition for prohibition against the loan agreement, asking the Court to immediately issue a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO).

Ordering a comment only yet means there was no TRO, for now, against the loan agreement.

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has to submit its comment within 10 days.

President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to review all government contracts, including the country's loan agreements with China, following criticism of its supposed disadvantageous provisions, including possibly giving up gas resources in the Reed Bank as collateral for the loan.

Makabayan’s petition argued that several provisions of the loan agreement violate the 1987 Constitution.

The supposedly onerous provisions include:

Confidentiality clause After-the-fact approval by the Monetary Board Requirement that the contractor be a Chinese company

Aside from the Chico River project loan agreement, Colmenares and Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said the Kaliwa Dam loan agreement with China was also onerous. – Rappler.com