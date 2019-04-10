The mall giant cannot proceed with the earth-balling of trees in Baguio City until it secures a new Environmental Compliance Certificate

Published 3:36 PM, April 10, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) en banc on Wednesday, April 10, permanently stopped SM Baguio from cutting trees for its expansion plan in the City of Pines.

The en banc made permanent its Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued on March 24, 2015, prohibiting SM Baguio from cutting and earth-balling trees on Luneta Hill for its expansion.

SC Spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka said SM can file for another Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

“This is without prejudice to the filing of another application for an Environmental Compliance Certificate in accordance with existing laws and regulations,” Hosaka said.

In 2016, SM Baguio publicized a Court resolution greenlighting its expansion. That resolution, however, only referred to development other than the cutting of trees. The TRO on the cutting of trees stayed, and made permanent in the recent ruling.

The cutting of trees to make way for the construction and expansion of SM Baguio sparked a wave of protests from environmentalists, artists, and Baguio residents.

Advocates secured a temporary environmental protection order (TEPO) from a lower court in 2012, but in 2015, SM Baguio proceeded to cut trees in a nighttime operation – an act that protesters likened to that of “a thief in the night.”

The cutting of trees in 2015 was for the construction of a sky ranch. Today there is a Ferris wheel and and area for bump cars on the lot. – Rappler.com