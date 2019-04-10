The enrolled bill provides P3.757 trillion for the national government to spend in 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After over 3 months of the government operating on a reenacted budget, President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to sign the 2019 General Appropriations Act on Monday, April 15.

Malacañang, however, did not say if the Chief Executive will be vetoing any part of the bill.

"The Palace confirms that the ceremonial signing of the General Appropriations Act 2019 has already been calendared on the President’s schedule on April 15, Monday," said Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo on Wednesday, April 10.

The Senate had recommended that Duterte veto the P75-billion budget for specific projects and programs of the Local Infrastructure Program, funded through realignments made by the House of Representatives after both chambers ratified the Bicameral Conference Committee report. (READ: Senate, House fail to reach consensus on 2019 budget after Duterte meeting)

Senate President Vicente Sotto III had said they are unconstitutional and signed the bill with "strong reservations."

Panelo on Wednesday thanked the legislative branch for the budget bill.

"We thank the men and women of the Senate and the House of Representatives for supporting this Administration’s endeavors in pursuing a path towards the President’s vision of a prosperous and high-income economy under a secure and peaceful nation where all Filipinos can experience a dignified and comfortable life," he said.

Up to the last minute, the 2019 budget was hounded by issues, including allegations of pork-like insertions.