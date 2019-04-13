SCHEDULES: Masses and church services for Holy Week 2019
MANILA, Philippines – For millions of Catholics, Holy Week is a time to pause, pray, and reflect as they remember the passion and death of Christ on Calvary.
To help those who want to go to church, Rappler has compiled the schedule of Masses and church services this Holy Week across the Philippines.
We will update this page as we get more schedules.
MANILA CATHEDRAL
Intramuros, Manila
Palm Sunday, April 14
7 am - Holy Mass, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle
8:30 am, 10 am, 11:30 am, 6 pm - Sunday Masses
Maundy Thursday, April 18
6:30 am - Morning prayer
7 am - Chrism Mass, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle
5 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle
Good Friday, April 19
8:30 am - Stations of the Cross
12 nn - Stations of the Cross
3 pm - Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle
Holy Saturday, April 20
8 pm - Easter Vigil Mass, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle
QUIAPO CHURCH
Quiapo, Manila
Palm Sunday, April 14
4 am - Solemn Mass and procession (starting at Quinta Market)
6 am, 7 am, 8 am, 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 12:15 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm - Sunday Masses
Holy Monday, April 15
3 pm - Pabasa ng Pasyong Mahal at Plaza Miranda (from Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday)
Holy Wednesday, April 17
7 pm - Senakulo at Plaza Miranda
Maundy Thursday, April 18
5 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper
7 pm - Vigil at the Altar of Repose
Good Friday, April 19
12 mn - Nazareno procession
8 am - Morning and devotional prayers
10 am - Stations of the Cross
12 nn - Seven Last Words
3 pm - Commemoration of the Lord's Passion
5 pm - Santo Entierro Procession
Holy Saturday, April 20
8 am - Morning prayer
9 pm - Easter Vigil
GREENBELT CHAPEL
Makati City
Palm Sunday, April 14
Sunday schedule of Masses
Holy Monday, April 15
After 7 pm Mass - Lenten Recollection Day 1, with Father Vergel Dalangin, SSS
Holy Tuesday, April 16
After 7 pm Mass - Lenten Recollection Day 2, with Father Jayvee Zuñiga
Holy Wednesday, April 17
After 7 pm Mass - Lenten Recollection Day 3, with Father Louie Coronel, OP, EHL
Maundy Thursday, April 18
5 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper
7 pm to 12 mn - Eucharistic vigil
Good Friday, April 19
10 am - Way of the Cross
11 am - Novena to the Divine Mercy
12 nn - Seven Last Words
3 pm - Celebration of the Lord's Passion, Veneration of the Cross, and Procession of the Santo Entierro
Holy Saturday, April 20
12 nn - Novena to the Divine Mercy
8 pm - Easter Vigil Mass
CHURCH OF THE GESÚ
Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City
Palm Sunday, April 14
10:30 am - Palm Sunday Mass
Maundy Thursday, April 18
4 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper
Good Friday, April 19
3 pm - Celebration of the Lord's Passion
Holy Saturday, April 21
10:30 am - Easter Sunday Mass
– Rappler.com