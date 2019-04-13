Check out the schedules of Masses and church services in different Catholic parishes across the Philippines for Holy Week 2019

Published 9:36 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For millions of Catholics, Holy Week is a time to pause, pray, and reflect as they remember the passion and death of Christ on Calvary.

To help those who want to go to church, Rappler has compiled the schedule of Masses and church services this Holy Week across the Philippines.

We will update this page as we get more schedules.

MANILA CATHEDRAL

Intramuros, Manila

Palm Sunday, April 14

7 am - Holy Mass, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

8:30 am, 10 am, 11:30 am, 6 pm - Sunday Masses

Maundy Thursday, April 18

6:30 am - Morning prayer

7 am - Chrism Mass, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

5 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

Good Friday, April 19

8:30 am - Stations of the Cross

12 nn - Stations of the Cross

3 pm - Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

Holy Saturday, April 20

8 pm - Easter Vigil Mass, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

QUIAPO CHURCH

Quiapo, Manila

Palm Sunday, April 14

4 am - Solemn Mass and procession (starting at Quinta Market)

6 am, 7 am, 8 am, 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 12:15 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm - Sunday Masses

Holy Monday, April 15

3 pm - Pabasa ng Pasyong Mahal at Plaza Miranda (from Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday)

Holy Wednesday, April 17

7 pm - Senakulo at Plaza Miranda

Maundy Thursday, April 18

5 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper

7 pm - Vigil at the Altar of Repose

Good Friday, April 19

12 mn - Nazareno procession

8 am - Morning and devotional prayers

10 am - Stations of the Cross

12 nn - Seven Last Words

3 pm - Commemoration of the Lord's Passion

5 pm - Santo Entierro Procession

Holy Saturday, April 20

8 am - Morning prayer

9 pm - Easter Vigil

GREENBELT CHAPEL

Makati City

Palm Sunday, April 14

Sunday schedule of Masses

Holy Monday, April 15

After 7 pm Mass - Lenten Recollection Day 1, with Father Vergel Dalangin, SSS

Holy Tuesday, April 16

After 7 pm Mass - Lenten Recollection Day 2, with Father Jayvee Zuñiga

Holy Wednesday, April 17

After 7 pm Mass - Lenten Recollection Day 3, with Father Louie Coronel, OP, EHL

Maundy Thursday, April 18

5 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper

7 pm to 12 mn - Eucharistic vigil

Good Friday, April 19

10 am - Way of the Cross

11 am - Novena to the Divine Mercy

12 nn - Seven Last Words

3 pm - Celebration of the Lord's Passion, Veneration of the Cross, and Procession of the Santo Entierro

Holy Saturday, April 20

12 nn - Novena to the Divine Mercy

8 pm - Easter Vigil Mass

CHURCH OF THE GESÚ

Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City

Palm Sunday, April 14

10:30 am - Palm Sunday Mass

Maundy Thursday, April 18

4 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper

Good Friday, April 19

3 pm - Celebration of the Lord's Passion

Holy Saturday, April 21

10:30 am - Easter Sunday Mass

– Rappler.com