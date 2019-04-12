Holy Week in Boracay Island will revolve around the Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Parish Church

Published 4:18 PM, April 12, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – Catholics and vacationers are expected to flock the Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Parish Church in Boracay Island in observance of Holy Week which will start on Palm Sunday, April 14.

There will be masses and the blessing of palm fronds (palaspas) as early as 6 am.

The blessing of palm fronds in Balabag Plaza will start at 7:45 am. This is followed by a procession to the church for the holy mass to be led by parish priest Fr Jose Relente.

On April 15, the church will also hold the Kumpisalang Bayan or penitential service and confessions for the faithful at 9 am. to 11:30 a.m.

Visitation of 12 men dressed as Apostles will take place on Holy Tuesday (April 16) and Holy Wednesday (April 17) from 8 am to 5 pm.

Priests of the Diocese of Kalibo will also observe the celebration of Chrism Mass at Saint John the Baptist Cathedral in Kalibo, Aklan on Holy Thursday, April 18, at 8 am.

The celebration of the "Last Supper" and "Washing of the Feet," and the procession of the Blessed Sacrament inside the church will start at 4 p.m.

On Good Friday (April 19), the Station of the Cross "Senakulo" – a dramatization of the life, passion and death of Jesus Christ – from Barangay Manoc-Manoc to Barangay Balabag in White Beach will start at 6 am. The commemoration of the "Lord’s Passion" and "Siete Palabras" is set at 3 pm followed by the procession of Santo Entierro at 6 pm.

On Black Saturday, the activities are procession soledad at 7:30 pm and Easter Vigil Mass at 8 pm.

Churchgoers will also join the Salubong or reenactment of the meeting of the resurrected Christ and his mother Mary at 5 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 21, and the masses to be held at Sitio Hagdan, Balabag, Manoc-Manoc and CityMall Boracay. – Rappler.com