Police say one drug suspect armed with a gun 'became aggressive,' forcing cops to shoot him

Published 9:24 AM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – One suspect was killed while 130 others were arrested in a one-day, anti-crime drive by Laguna police.

According to the consolidated police report, the operations of Laguna cops were from 12 am on Wednesday, April 10, until April 11, Thursday. (READ: How the PNP's one-time, big-time operations work)

Formally called simultaneous anti-criminality law enforcement operations (SACLEO), the anti-crime sweep comprised of operations against illegal drugs, gambling, and firearms possession, and the serving of search and arrest warrants.

Police conducted a total of 74 anti-drug operations which led to the arrest of 71 suspects. The anti-illegal gambling operations nabbed 21 suspects. They also arrested 19 'most wanted persons' in the single-day sweep.

Others arrested were for possession of illegal firearms and explosives. (READ: Duterte updates promise: End of PH drug menace in 3 years)

In total, cops collected a total of 119 sachets of what are believed to be shabu (methamphetamine) weighing around 57 grams. If all the evidence prove positive for the illegal substance, police said these would amount to P182,000.

Amid the arrests, one drug suspect in Biñan allegedly "became aggressive" with a gun, which according to the report "necessitated police officers to return fire." – Rappler.com