'Patay rin yan. Yan ang sigurado,' says Duterte, speaking behind a bullet-proof glass during the PDP-Laban rally in Bacolod

Published 7:51 PM, April 12, 2019

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – There's a new drug lord in Western Visayas and President Rodrigo Duterte is sure that person will die soon.

President Duterte, who led the campaign of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan at the Bacolod City Government Center football field on Thursday night, April 11, claimed that someone has taken over the illegal drug operations in the region after the death of alleged Iloilo drug lord Melvin Odicta.

“Sino naghahawak dito? Bakit maraming ugok dito noon? Odicta. Sino nagpalit? Huwag ko munang sabihin. Patay rin ‘yan. ‘Yan ang sigurado,” he said.



(Who’s handling the operations here? Why were there many fools here before? Odicta. Who replaced Odicta? I won't say who yet. He will be dead, too. That’s for sure.)



According to the police, Odicta’s illegal drug operation covered the region, including Negros Occidental and its capital city, Bacolod.



Duterte said the reason why he was speaking behind a bullet-proof glass panel was because someone might target him. This was the second time Duterte was protected by a thick glass panel while speaking in public. He also stood behind a bullet-proof glass panel when he spoke during the PDP-Laban campaign rally in Malabon City last week.



He said he was already 74 years old and, if he were assassinated, he would be happy because he was tired and already wanted to go.



“Drugs are contributing a lot of criminality in this country. I still have 3 years. I can still eliminate all of you. In [the] grace of God,” Duterte said.



Duterte earlier fired former Bacolod top cop Police Colonel Francisco Ebreo and 4 others whom he alleged were drug protectors in the city.



Campaign

Meanwhile, the President campaigned for the administration candidates during the PDP-Laban rally here on Thursday.



He was also in the province more than a month ago for the campaign rally of the ruling party. He endorsed the 5 senatorial bets and 6 guest candidates of PDP-Laban in Victorias City on March 8.



Weeks later, on March 25, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her Hugpong ng Pagbabago senatorial slate was also in Bacolod for a campaign rally.



Negros Occidental is the fifth most vote-rich province in the country, with more than 1.8 million registered voters for the midterm elections. – Rappler.com



