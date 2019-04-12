More than a hundred activists hold a Holy Week-themed protest to highlight the suffering of the urban poor, farmers, and students

Published 9:04 PM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – More than a hundred activists took to the streets of Manila on Friday, April 12, to protest the government's economic policies and the continuing war against illegal drugs that resulted to the killing of more than 12,000 suspects.

Urban poor group Kadamay chairperson Gloria Arellano, who led the Holy Week-themed protest, said that the Tokhang operations coupled with the near-suicidal economic policies have brought the suffering of the poor to new depths.

"Walang disenteng pamumuhay sa ilalim ng isang mamamatay tao at diktador na Pangulo. Ang disenteng buhay, nagsisimula kapag iyong pinagsamang lakas at pananampalataya natin ang magpapatalsik sa kanya at maghawi ng daan sa mas magandang kinabukasan," Arellano adds.

(There is no decent standard of living under a murderer and a President who is a dictator. A decent life will begin if we combine our strength and faith to oust him and pave the way for a better future.)

The Kalbaryo ng Mamamayan highlighted the suffering of Jesus Christ and its parallels to the suffering of the urban poor, farmers, and students. The protesters marched to five "Stations of the Cross" that symbolized the policies of the Duterte administration.

Here are some of the images from the the protest:

– All photos by Maria Tan, Angie de Silva and Inoue Jaena/Rappler.com

