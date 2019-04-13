Crispin Abbago, a career employee of NCIP, was killed in La Paz town

Published 7:50 PM, April 13, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – An official of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples in Abra was shot dead Friday night, April 12, in La Paz town.

Crispin Abbago, the administrative aide IV of NCIP Abra, was gunned down in San Gregorio, La Paz, Abra. No other details available.

According to Rocky Ngalob, the public information officer of NCIP Cordillera, Abbago has been working at the NCIP for 18 years. He was just recently promoted, Ngalob said. – Rappler.com