Lourdes Silawan says she would not sign the affidavit unless her daughter’s ex-boyfriend would be included in the complaint

Published 11:59 PM, April 13, 2019

CEBU, Philippines – No complaint was filed on Friday, April 12, against the suspect in the killing of 16-year-old Christine Lee Silawan, as the victim’s mother refused to sign the affidavit.

According to Philippine National Police (PNP) Central Visayas Director Debold Sinas, Lourdes Silawan said she would not sign the affidavit unless her daughter’s ex-boyfriend would be included in the complaint.

Sinas told reporters he could not agree with the conditions set by the mother because the police do not have any evidence against the boyfriend. The main suspect Renato Llenes also did not confess to raping the victim.

Sinas said the results of the autopsy of Dr Benjamin Lara, medico legal of the PNP, showed no fresh laceration was found on the victim's genitals.

Because the PNP's findings differed from that of the Public Attorney’s Office over whether Christine was raped, Sinas said they agreed to file a separate attempted rape charge.

On the other hand, the National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas would continue to press charges against the now 18-year-old boy who was Christine’s former boyfriend, despite Llenes’ confession that he was CJ Diaz. Llenes said he used the name CJ Lenes in a social media account to catfish the victim. They have been chatting for about 4 to 6 months, until they finally decided to meet up on March 10.

Vincent Isles, lawyer of the former boyfriend of Christine, said that they would continue to push for the dismissal of the murder charges against his client.

“I respect Mrs. Silawan's refusal to sign the complaint-affidavit against Mr. Llenes unless my client is included in the case. But I hope that she would realize that by her refusal, she was refusing justice for her daughter.” Isles told Rappler.

“It is unfortunate that everyone, including my client, is wishing for justice for Christine, yet her mother refuses the very justice our community wants to obtain.”

Sinas told reporters earlier that they would submit Llenes to polygraph and psychiatric tests. – Rappler.com