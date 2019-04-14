Here's how Filipinos observed Palm Sunday 2019 in different places of worship across the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – Catholic parishes and other places of worship, including those in city jails, became gardens of palm fronds on Sunday, April 14, as Holy Week began with the annual observance of Palm Sunday.
Palm Sunday reenacts the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem before his passion and death on Good Friday. (READ: Tagle on Palm Sunday 2019: Follow humble leaders)
On this day, millions of Filipino Catholics attended Mass and waved their palm fronds, as priests sprinkled these with holy water.
The Palm Sunday rites kicked off the most solemn week in the Catholic Church, commemorating the passion and death of Christ and leading to the celebration of Easter a week later.
BLESS US. Inmates at the Manila City Jail wave their palm fronds, and raise their hands, as they pray for blessings on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
MOMENT OF SILENCE. At the Manila City Jail, a man is seen in fervent prayer while holding palm fronds on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
GARDEN OF PALMS. It's a garden of palm fronds at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
REACHING OUT. A lay minister blesses palm fronds during a Palm Sunday Mass at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, on April 14, 2019. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
HOLY WATER. Priests sprinkle holy water on thousands of Catholics who join the Palm Sunday observance at Santo Niño Parish in Tondo, Manila, on April 14, 2019. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
OVERFLOWING. Churches such as Santo Niño Parish in Tondo, Manila, overflow with Catholics wanting to have their palm fronds blessed on April 14, 2019. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
REENACTMENT. Palm Sunday reenacts the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, as in this scene at the Baguio Cathedral on April 14, 2019. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
SHEPHERD. Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the observance of Palm Sunday at the Manila Cathedral on April 14, 2019. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
