Published 4:36 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Catholic parishes and other places of worship, including those in city jails, became gardens of palm fronds on Sunday, April 14, as Holy Week began with the annual observance of Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday reenacts the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem before his passion and death on Good Friday. (READ: Tagle on Palm Sunday 2019: Follow humble leaders)

On this day, millions of Filipino Catholics attended Mass and waved their palm fronds, as priests sprinkled these with holy water.

The Palm Sunday rites kicked off the most solemn week in the Catholic Church, commemorating the passion and death of Christ and leading to the celebration of Easter a week later.

Here's how Filipinos observed Palm Sunday 2019 in different places of worship across the Philippines.

