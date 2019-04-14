Marawi commander Colonel Romeo Brawner says Abu Dar's death is a major victory in the fight against terrorism

Published 1:06 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A DNA test confirmed the death of Owaidah Benito Marohombsar or "Abu Dar," the last known surviving leader behind the 2017 Marawi siege.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed the report.

Colonel Romeo Brawner, commander of 103rd Brigade based in Marawi, said the death of Abu Dar is a major victory in the fight against terrorism. He described Abu Dar as "one of the candidates" seen to succeed slain Islamic State emir Isnilon Hapilon.

The military announced in March that Abu Dar was likely killed in clashes in Tuburan town in Lanao del Sur, weeks after troops overran his camp in the town of Sultan Dumalundong.

His remains were found abandoned in the encounter site. Samples were taken for DNA test confirmation.

Abu Dar led the remnant Maute Group fighters in the aftermath of the 5-month-long Marawi siege that killed over 1,000 people.

"He was a known religious leader. In comparison, Turaifie in Maguindanao and Hatib Sawadjaan in Sulu are not known religious leaders," Brawner said. – Rappler.com