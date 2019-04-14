The Society of Saint Paul Philippines-Macau brings us a virtual yet meaningful Way of the Cross in Ligao City

Published 8:00 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – During Holy Week, Catholic devotees flock to churches and other pilgrimage sites to pray the Stations of the Cross, through which the faithful commemorate Jesus Christ's passion, death, and resurrection.

Done in places with 14 "stations" or images that depict the scenes of His way to Calvary, devotees walk to each of these stations to reflect and to offer a short prayer. (READ: The stories behind the Passion of Jesus)

This year, the Society of Saint Paul Philippines-Macau brings us a virtual yet meaningful Stations of the Cross.

This is set at the Carmelite Monastery and Shrine of the Divine Mercy of the Carmelite Nuns of the Holy Trinity, and at the Kawa-kawa Hills and Natural Park in Ligao City. (READ: SCHEDULES: Masses and church services for Holy Week 2019)

According to the religious congregation, the theme for this year's Stations of the Cross was based on the Church's commemoration of the Year of the Youth.

"Para ito sa mga kabataan na silang kinabukasan ng Simbahan at pananampalataya," they said. (This is for the youth – the future of the Church and of our faith.)

Watch the video here. – Rappler.com