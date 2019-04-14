Carlos Mayorico Caliwara had been an assistant secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology since January 2017

Published 4:00 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Information and Communications Technology Assistant Secretary Carlos Mayorico Caliwara has died.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) announced Caliwara's death in a post on its Twitter page on Sunday, April 14.

"The DICT mourns the passing of Assistant Secretary Carlos Mayorico E. Caliwara (1958-2019). Your legacy will live on within your DICT family and through your contributions to the country," the department said.

The DICT did not cite the cause of Caliwara's death.

Caliwara had been assistant secretary for legal affairs and consumer protection. An alumnus of the San Beda College of Law, he took his oath as DICT official on January 9, 2017. – Rappler.com