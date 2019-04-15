The Society of St. Paul’s Philippines - Macau features the churches of the Archdiocese of Nueva Caceres for the Visita Iglesia 2019

Published 10:49 AM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For Catholic devotees, the Holy Week custom of Visita Iglesia is part of the annual solemn commemoration of Jesus Christ’s passion and death.

Usually done on Maundy Thursday, the initial purpose of Visita Iglesia was to honor the Blessed Sacrament, but the faithfuls' tradition then morphed into a form of pilgrimage and meditation in which the faithful visit at least 7 churches. (READ: 8 beautiful Metro Manila churches for Visita Iglesia)

In this video, the Society of St. Paul’s Philippines – Macau brings us to the churches of the Archdiocese of Nueva Caceres. (READ: WATCH: Stations of the Cross 2019)

The religious congregation invites Catholics to join this tradition for a meaningful celebration and reflection on the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The theme for this year’s Visita Iglesia stems from the teaching that Jesus is the Bread of Life. The Society of St. Paul’s Philippines - Macau also based their 2019 content on the Church’s celebration of the Year of the Youth.

The churches featured in this virtual Visita Iglesia are the following:



Metropolitan Cathedral and Parish of St. John the Evangelist

Our Lady of Peñafrancia Shrine and Parish

San Francisco Parish

San Antonio de Padua Parish

Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel

St. Jude Thaddeus Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish

Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia

Watch the video here. – Rappler.com