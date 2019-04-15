The police arrest Abuhair Kullim Indal for his alleged involvement in a 2001 kidnapping

Published 10:32 AM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The police said they have arrested a high-ranking member of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Quezon City involved in the kidnapping of 15 people in Basilan 18 years ago.

Philippine National Police (PNP) police chief General Oscar Albayalde announced on Monday, April 15, that they arrested Abuhair Kullim Indal, also known by the aliases Annual Dasil and Abu Khair, at around 4:25 pm on April 12 in Barangay Culiat, through warrants of arrest for his alleged involvement in the 2001 abduction of 15 individuals in a plantation in Basilan.

The warrants were dated 2008, or more than a decade ago.

According to Quezon City Police District (QCPD) chief Brigadier General Joselito Esquivel, they got a tip from locals on the movements of Indal. Upon the service of the warrants, Esquivel said, Indal allegedly took out a hand grenade from under his pillow to drive cops away.

Cops eventually seized him with the grenade and added a case of illegal explosives possession to the criminal cases he faces.

The PNP said Indal was "one of the trusted men" of Abu Sayyaf commander Furuji Indama, and former subleader Nur Hassan Jamiri who surrendered in March 2018.

His kidnapping case, Esquivel said, involves the 2001 abduction of 15 people at the Golden Harvest Plantation in Basilan.

Esquivel said that Indal has been staying in Quezon City for about "5 weeks" already before his capture. They have yet to determine why he was staying in the city.

He is currenty detained with QCPD before a court hears his cases. – Rappler.com