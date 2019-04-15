Metro Manila number coding suspended April 17-22
MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) suspended number coding for select days during and after Holy Week.
In a Facebook post on Monday, April 15, MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim announced there would be no number coding on the following days:
- Holy Wednesday, April 17
- Maundy Thursday, April 18
- Good Friday, April 19
- Easter Monday, April 22
The number coding scheme is regularly implemented in Metro Manila on weekdays to reduce traffic congestion. It prohibits vehicles from major roads based on the final digit of their license plate. (READ: Traffic advisory for Holy Week 2019) – Rappler.com