The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority says there will be no number coding beginning Holy Wednesday, April 17, until Easter Monday, April 22

Published 11:30 AM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) suspended number coding for select days during and after Holy Week.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 15, MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim announced there would be no number coding on the following days:

Holy Wednesday, April 17

Maundy Thursday, April 18

Good Friday, April 19

Easter Monday, April 22

The number coding scheme is regularly implemented in Metro Manila on weekdays to reduce traffic congestion. It prohibits vehicles from major roads based on the final digit of their license plate. (READ: Traffic advisory for Holy Week 2019) – Rappler.com