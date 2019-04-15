Expect more cops in places of convergence and transportation hubs for Holy Week 2019

Published 6:44 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed over 91,000 cops for security operations related to the observance of Holy Week in the Philippines, top cop General Oscar Albayalde announced on Monday, April 15.

"As of today, we have deployed 91,201 personnel in 17 regions for route security, target hardening, and security operations in places of convergence and transportation hubs," Albayalde said.

As of Monday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has declared full alert status, which means cops have to work longer shifts. Albayalde has also authorized other regional police forces to do the same.

Holy Week in the Philippines sees one of the biggest exodus of Filipinos back to their provinces as they spend the holidays with their family. (IN PHOTOS: From churches to jails, Filipinos mark Palm Sunday 2019)

According to Albayalde, the police have not monitored any "major threats" to the security of traveling Filipinos.

Many go on vacation by planning weekend trips, usually to the country's beaches. This is why the Holy Week celebration is part of the PNP's project of securing summer vacation: Ligtas SumVac 2019. By the PNP's count, some 12 people have drowned since April 1.

The big deployment will be followed by more deployment and security operations, as Ligtas SumVac 2019 coincides with the leadup to the 2019 midterm elections, which is set for May 13. – Rappler.com