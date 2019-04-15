Arthur Aquino Alviar, the barangay secretary of Lapting, is shot 5 times as he was leaving his house to go to the plaza on Saturday evening, April 13

Published 11:31 PM, April 15, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – A barangay secretary from San Juan, Ilocos Sur was shot dead by an unidentified assailant on Saturday evening, April 13.

Arthur Aquino Alviar, 60, the barangay secretary of Lapting, was about to leave his house and head to the plaza at about 9 pm when he was shot 5 times.

San Juan Police Captain Jade Macaraeg said they were able to recover five slugs of a caliber .45 pistol.

There was no CCTV in the area and police have yet to establish a motive, Macaraeg added. – Rappler.com