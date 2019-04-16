Police identify the victims as KC Montemayor, 25, and her daughter

April 16, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – A pregnant mother and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead inside their home in Brangay San Roque Dau in Lubao town here on Sunday, April 14.

Police identified the victims as KC Montemayor, 25, and her daughter, Chelsie Jade.

An investigation showed that KC’s husband, a sampaguita flower vendor, arrived home around 12:40 p.m. and was shocked to see his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood. When he finally regained his breath, he went outside to seek neighbors’ help.

The victims’ bodies bore multiple stab wounds.

Police said barangay officials were able to find a kitchen knife, which is believed to have been used in the crime.

A “person of interest” was invited to the town police station for questioning.

A source said the invited person is a 12-year-old nephew of KC Montemayor, whom the latter allegedly reprimanded earlier in front of some people. The source said the victim had accused the boy of stealing things from their house.

Investigators are also considering other angles regarding the crime and have vowed to solve the case at the soonest possible time. – Rappler.com