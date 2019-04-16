Gonzalez dies due to pneumonia and cardiac arrest at 80

Published 9:46 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former actor and San Juan City congressman Jose Mari Gonzalez died on Tuesday, April 16. He was 80 years old.

The news was announced by showbiz writer Aster Amoyo, a friend of the family. According to her post, Gonzalez died at 6:30 am Tuesday "due to pneumonia and cardiac arrest at the ICU of Asian Hospital and Medical Center."

Gonzalez's daughter, former actress and Tacloban Mayor Cristina Gonzalez Romualdez also confirmed the death of her father.

On her Facebook page, Gonzalez-Romualdez wrote: "Goodbye Dad! You have been a Blessing to Mom me jolong mike anna chemari and to our whole family. I am blessed to have you as my father. So many good memories with you and Mom since we were little never failing to take us with you on your trips out of town. Being quite strict to us but within reason. I have learned so much from you. You will always be in our hearts! We love you Dad!"

Romualdez also posted a photo of her father with the caption: "We love you dad."

A former Sampaguita star, Gonzalez was one of the top matinee idols of the '60s. He served as San Juan congressman from 1998 to 2001. He was also former president of RPN 9.

Gonzalez's wake will be at Heritage Memorial Chapel in Taguig City. – Rappler.com