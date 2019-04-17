Work for government employees is suspended starting 12 noon on Wednesday, April 17 to give them 'full opportunity to properly observe' the April 18 and 19 holidays

Published 10:47 AM, April 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang suspended work for government offices starting 12 pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Memorandum Circular No. 60, declaring the suspension, was released around 10:30 am on Wednesday.

The half-day suspension is to give government employees the "full opportunity to properly observe" the April 18 (Maundy Thursday) and 19 (Good Friday) regular holidays.

Signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by the authority of President Rodrigo Duterte, the suspension is also supposed to give government workers more time to travel to different parts of the country for the holidays.

However, employees in government agencies that handle delivery of basic services, health services, and disaster or emergency response are ordered to continue with their operations.

The Palace memo leaves it to private companies to decide whether or not to also suspend work for their employees.

– Rappler.com