2 jail guards, tricycle driver killed in Leyte ambush
LEYTE, Philippines – Unidentified gunmen killed two jail guards and a tricycle driver in an ambush in Villaba town in this province on Tuesday, April 16.
The jail guards were on a tricycle with 5 detainees who had just attended a court hearing, and were on their way back to the Palompon Sub-Provincial Jail, when motorcycle-riding gunmen attacked them at around 4 pm in Barangay Tagbubunga, Villaba.
Leyte police identified the slain jail guards as Leo Gonzales and Genises Piamonte, and the tricycle driver as Jay-R Escoton Bitoy.
The jail guards were dead on the spot while Bitoy was rushed to the Palompon District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.
All detainees were unharmed and were brought back to jail. They were identified as Ramonito Tahanlangit, Renan Dawaton, Rommel Tahanlangit, Ronnie Pagatpat, and Jeremy Dagocol.
Palompon Sub-Provincial Jail guard Gilbert Cayubit said the detainees were ferried to court on a tricycle as the jail had no service car.
“We already requested a service car. It will be given to us soon,” Cayubit said.
Leyte Provincial Police Information Officer Edgar Octaviano told Rappler that the Villaba Police were investigating the incident to determine the motive and to identify the suspects. – Rappler
Marthy John Lubiano is a Rappler lead mover in Palompon, Leyte. He is a graduating Bachelor of Arts in Communication student at Palompon Institute of Technology and is the Executive Editor of Fulcrum.
