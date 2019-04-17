PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde inspects the Araneta Center and Pasay City bus terminals, the new Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport

MANILA, Philippines – With the Philippine National Police on full alert status for Holy Week, PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde moving from one transportation hub to another on Wednesday, April 17, to personally check the situation on the ground.

"Kapag sinasabing full alert status, lahat ng personnel natin should be accounted for 100% (When you say full alert status, all personnel should be accounted for 100%)," Albayalde said in an interview with reporters on the sideline of the inspection, apparently including himself among the PNP personnel covered by the Department of Interior and Local Government memo.

From 10:30 am up to around 1:30 pm, Albayalde inspected transportation terminals himself, even interrogating the staff about how they secure people travelers heading to and from their provinces for the holidays.

His first stop was the Araneta Center Cubao bus terminal in Quezon City, then the Pasay City bus terminal, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City, and the newly opened Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

While going around, Albayalde also stopped to speak with people waiting for their rides, even taking photo opportunities in between banters. The police chief praised passengers for not bringing illegal items in their commutes.

"Mukhang natuto na. One indication there is wala na tayong nakikita or nahuhuli na nagdadala ng mga pinagbabawal (It looks like they have learned. One indication is that we have not seen anyone or caught anyone bringing anything prohibited)," Albayalde said.

He said he hopes that this would continue even if more and more people will flock to the transportation hubs. (READ: Over 7,000 transpo workers get drug test for PDEA's Oplan Huli Week)

