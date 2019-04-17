WATCH: Cardinal Tagle's Masses for Holy Week 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle is set to lead Holy Week services at the Manila Cathedral, the seat of the Archdiocese of Manila, for Holy Week 2019.
Bookmark this page, and watch these Holy Week services live on Rappler, courtesy of TV Maria:
Maundy Thursday, April 18
7 am - Chrism Mass
5 pm - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper, with Washing of the Feet
Good Friday, April 19
3 pm - Commemoration of the Lord's Passion
Holy Saturday, April 20
8 pm - Easter Vigil Mass
– Rappler.com
