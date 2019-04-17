Ruso Zaragoza, the prosecutor in the case, says the investigation would move faster if the charges were to be consolidated

Published 9:55 PM, April 17, 2019

CEBU, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor's Office has decided to consolidate the two separate murder charges that were filed by the police and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against two suspects in the murder of high school student Christine Silawan.

Ruso Zaragoza, the prosecutor in the case, said on Wednesday, April 17, that the investigation would move faster if the charges were to be consolidated.

Silawan, a Grade 9 student of Maribago High School, was found naked from the waist down, her face skinned to the bone, in a vacant lot in Barangay Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on March 11.

The NBI in Central Visayas filed murder charges against Silawan's ex-boyfriend on March 18.

Almost a month after on April 16, the Lapu-Lapu City police filed murder charges against the most recent suspect, 42-year-old Renato Llenes, who admitted to killing Silawan.

The victim's mother Lourdes Silawan wants the now 18-year-old ex-boyfriend charged. She also wants Llenes to be charged with rape, although he earlier denied raping the victim. – Rappler.com